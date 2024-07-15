GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Farm scientist, teacher S.A. Patil is no more

He was the former Director IARI and ex-Vice Chancellor of UAS 

Published - July 15, 2024 09:39 pm IST - HUBBALLI

The Hindu Bureau
Prof. S.A. Patil passed away at his residence in Kalaburagi on Monday.

Prof. S.A. Patil passed away at his residence in Kalaburagi on Monday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Noted farm scientist, teacher, writer, former Director of Indian Agriculture Research Institute (IARI) and former Vice Chancellor of University of Agricultural Sciences (UAS), Dharwad, S.A. Patil passed away at his residence in Kalaburagi on Monday.

According to his family, he had complained of chest pain and breathed his last at his residence on Monday morning. He was 80 and is survived by wife, two sons and two daughters.

From Biral in Jewargi taluk, S.A. Patil had done his doctoral research on Genetics and Plant Breeding after completing his M.Sc in agriculture.

Prof. Patil was Vice Chancellor of UAS, Dharwad, for two terms and is credited with starting the seed unit at UAS. During his period the Institute of Organic Farming, Institute of Biotechnology and Agri Business Knowledge Centre of Excellence were set up. Because of his farmer-friendly approach, he was popular among the farming community.

Apart from being the Director of IARI, he was a member of various committees at the Centre and in the State in framing agriculture policies. His final rites would be held in his village on Wednesday.

P.L. Patil, V-C, UAS, Dharwad, mourning his demise.

Various political leaders including the chairman of Karnataka Legislative Council Basavaraj Horatti, Union Minister Pralhad Joshi, former Chief Ministers Jagadish Shettar and Basavaraj Bommai and others have mourned his demise.

