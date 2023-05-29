Farm scientist suggests inclusion of agriculture as a subject at the school level to retain interest in it

May 29, 2023 08:35 pm | Updated 08:35 pm IST - KALABURAGI

Expressing concern over how agriculture is doing and declining interest in it, the former vice-chancellor, University of Agricultural Sciences, Dharwad, S.A. Patil has suggested the inclusion of agriculture as a subject at the school level.

“Agriculture in the country is at a crossroads. People are losing interest in it as they think that it is not profitable enough. To change this mindset, we need to make agriculture profitable. We should also include agriculture as a subject in the school level so that we can inculcate scientific methodology among students at a very young age and encourage them to take up farming as a career option,” Mr. Patil said.

He was addressing a training programme for the benefit of red gram and millet growers at the Kalyana Karnataka Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KKCCI) here on Monday. Around 200 farmers participated in the event.

“As long as we ourselves do not take up farming, there can be no hope of sustenance of agriculture in the country. Farmers should take up allied professions such as poultry farming, vermicompost manure preparation and bee-keeping. Nowhere can we find the amount of health and wealth that we do in agriculture. I appeal to farmers to tap water resources and undertake collective agriculture to reap rich dividends. We need brainstorming in agriculture just as we do in other important matters such as construction of house and conducting marriages,” he said.

KKCCI secretary Manjunath Jewargi assured Mr. Patil of adding agricultural experts to KKCCI Agricultural Sub-Committee and form a core committee to take up the cause of agriculture in the region on a regular basis.

KKCCI president Shashikanth B. Patil presided over the event. Chairman of the Agriculture Sub-Committee Jagadish Gajare was present.

A technical session related to training for red gram growers was conducted by Kalaburagi’s Krishi Vigyan Kendra scientists Zaheer and Yusuf Ali Nimbargi and Kalaburagi’s Zonal Agricultural Research Station scientist Ambrish Ganachari.

In the afternoon session, Assistant Professor, Dairy Science College, Mahagaon, Mallinath Hemadi and MD, FPO, Aland, Rakshita Ladvanti gave training in cultivation of millets.