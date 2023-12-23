Farm scientist calls upon farmers to adopt modern agriculture to improve their incomes

December 23, 2023 09:51 pm | Updated 09:51 pm IST - KALABURAGI

Attributing the pathetic financial condition of Indian farmers to their lack of interest in shifting from a conventional mode of farming to modern and market-oriented farming, S.A. Patil, a farm scientist and the former Vice-Chancellor of the University of Agricultural Sciences, Dharwad, called upon the farmers to adopt newer technologies to augment their farm production and double their incomes.

“There are many countries that face severe scarcity of water. Yet, they have made tremendous achievements in agriculture production. We have fertile lands, good water resources and a conducive environment for agriculture. Yet, our agriculture production is unsatisfactory. If we shift from conventional to modern farming mode using the most advanced technologies, we too can make miracles. The farmers can double their incomes and contribute to the country’s development,” Mr. Patil said after inaugurating a programme organised at the farm of Chitrashekhar Parasappagola at Tadtegnoor village in Kalaburagi district on Saturday.

The District and Taluk Krishik Samaj and the Department of Agriculture and Horticulture organised the programme to distribute awards to the successful farmers.

Seventeen farmers were honoured with Krishi Shri awards on the occasion.

“Integrated farming, intercropping and horticulture can rescue the crisis-ridden farmers. We need to think scientifically and adopt modern technologies. Increasing productivity is the key issue. We need to maximise production within the limited land resources. Farm science can help us achieve this,“ said Yeshwantharaya Ashtagi, honorary president of District Kannada Sahitya Parishat, who received a Krishi Shri award in the programme.

Joint Director of Agriculture Samad Patel, Joint Director of Horticulture Santosh Sajjan, Farm Scientists Vasudev Naik and Somashekhar Biradar, Kalaburagi APMC vice-president Rajkumar Kote, Krishik Samaj office bearers Sharanappa Talwar, Shyam Natikar and Raghavendra Kulkarni and others were present.

