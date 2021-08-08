Farm produce, handicrafts identified as ‘Goods with Export Potential’

Belagavi

08 August 2021 23:04 IST

The Union government has recognised some farm produce, handicraft products and industrial products from Belagavi District as “Goods with Export Potential”.

The farm products include hulled wheat, organic jaggery, sugar, raisins, turmeric, milk-based value-added products and pomegranate. Among handicraft products, Kolhapuri Chappals, that are produced in Athani and surrounding villages, has been selected.

Among industrial products, iron castings, industrial castings, hydraulic pressure equipment, pump and valve accessories, engineering components and aerospace components have been selected.

This was informed by Union Ministers Sandhya Ray and Anupriya Patel to a question by member Krishnapal Singh Yadav in the Lok Sabha. The reply said that products and services with export potential are identified under the “Districts as Export Hubs” initiative across the country. Various products have been identified for various districts in Karnataka and also, in other States, according to the reply.

This plan includes identifying specific actions required to support local exporters and manufacturers in producing and manufacturing identified products in adequate quantity and with the requisite quality and reaching potential buyers outside India. This includes identifying and addressing challenges for exports of the identified products and services, improving the supply chains, market accessibility and hand-holding for increasing exports.

The focus under “Districts as Export Hubs” initiative will be on export growth of identified products, while manufacturing of some of these products will also get a boost, leading to less import dependency. Scaling up production and improving the quality standards of the products helps in creating a conducive environment for exporters and manufacturers to compete internationally, the reply said.