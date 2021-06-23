Farm laws: Protest outside Raj Bhavan on June 26

The Samyukt Kisan Morcha on Wednesday said farmers would be staging a protest in front of Raj Bhavan in Bengaluru on June 26 demanding withdrawal of the Centre’s three farm laws.

Morcha’s Karnataka Convener Kurubur Shanthkumar said the organisation has given a call for staging protests outside the Raj Bhavan in all States on June 26. Accordingly, various farmers organisations in the State will hold a demonstration at 11 a.m. and submit a memorandum to the Raj Bhavan.

“Let us stage the protest in a symbolic manner obeying the COVID-19 protocols such ase wearing masks and maintaining social distance in view of the pandemic situation,” Mr. Shanthkumar appealed to farmers in a release here.

The State’s farmers led by the Morcha had observed a ‘black day’ on May 26 by hoisting black flags in their homes and vehicles, wearing black armbands and black masks, and wearing black clothes as a mark of protest against the three farm laws.

Mr. Shanthkumar said the farmers’ protest near Delhi has entered the 214th day and nearly 550 farmers have breathed their last since the start of the agitation against the farm laws. They have been demanding rollback of the Farmers’ Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; Farmers’ (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020; and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020 that the Centre has proposed to implement.

The farmers have sought a new law guaranteeing minimum support price for their produce.

The Karnataka Morcha has also opposed the amendment to the Karnataka Land Reforms Act and the APMC Act.