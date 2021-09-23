Farm land owner arrested on rape charge

Belagavi

23 September 2021 19:18 IST

Gokak Police arrested Siddappa Kotturu, a farm land owner, on the charge of raping a worker in his farm in Maradi Shivapura village near Gokak in Belagavi district on Thursday.

Siddappa Kotturu is said to have committed the offence on September 17. It was premeditated as the accused had asked another worker, Uday Avaradi, to stand guard at the door of the shed where the crime was committed.

The accused also pushed around a four-year-old child of the 24-year-old victim. The boy has sustained injuries near his eye.

On the fateful evening, the accused, along with Uday Avaradi came to the worker’s shed and asked her husband, also a daily wage worker employed by the farm land owner, to run an errand for him from the village.

The accused and his associate went away only to come back when the woman was alone. The farm land owner then sexually assaulted the woman.

Uday Avaradi is said to have stood guard outside the hut till the farm land owner came out. Later, the two accused threatened the woman that they would kill her husband, if she told him anything about the offence.

She, however, she told her husband. And, he told village elders who advised him to file a complaint.

A case has been registered. Investigation is on.