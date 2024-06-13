ADVERTISEMENT

Farm labourer injured in elephant attack

Published - June 13, 2024 09:47 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Shivamogga

An agricultural labourer suffered serious injuries in an elephant attack at Vatehalli in Sakleshpur taluk on Thursday morning.

Divakar, 60, encountered the elephant while working on a coffee estate. The animal walked over his legs. The other workers shifted him to the taluk hospital at Sakleshpur for treatment.

Later, he was taken to Hassan Institute of Medical Sciences in Hassan. Sakleshpur MLA ‘Cement’ Manju visited the hospital and enquired about Divakar’s health in the evening.

Many wild elephants have been roaming in parts of Sakleshpur, Belur, and Alur taluks of Hassan district.

