Farm fields remain inundated in Yadgir, Raichur

The flood situation continued to be grim on Friday with agricultural fields on the Krishna riverbank in Hunsagi, Surpur, Shahapur, Wadagera taluks in Yadgir district and also Lingsugur, Deodurg and Raichur taluks in Raichur district remaining inundated as heavy quantum of water is being discharged from Basavasagar Reservoir in Narayanpur.

According to sources, outflow from the reservoir into river course was 4.17 lakh cusecs while inflow was measured at 4.25 lakh cusecs at 5 p.m. The water level stands at 489.42 m against a full reservoir level of 492.25 m.

Traffic on the Yadgir, Kalaburgi and Raichur main road was affected after a bridge constructed across the Krishna near Kollur village in Shahapur taluk remained submerged in the river waters.


