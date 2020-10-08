Farm bills will boost farmers’ income: Sadananda Gowda

MYSURU

08 October 2020 18:57 IST

He says the reforms are in line with the Centre’s vision of one nation, one market for agriculture

Union Minister for Chemicals and Fertilizers and former Chief Minister D.V. Sadananda Gowda on Thursday said farmers can now sell their produce anywhere and to anybody in the country at the price of their wish with the passing of three bills on agriculture market reforms in accordance to the Centre’s vision of “one nation, one market for agriculture”. The larger idea is to double farmers’ income, he added.

Speaking at a press conference here, the Minister said farmers can now sell produce from the field itself with all restrictions removed. If they wish, they can turn into entrepreneurs, carrying out direct marketing of their produce besides marketing their produce to food processing industries, private traders or directly to the consumers with no compulsions on them whatsoever.

As per the laws, farmers can finalize the price of their produce well in advance by having an understanding with retail and wholesale traders; finished goods’ manufacturers; hotels and other interested parties. The bills overcome all uncertainties on the farm produce, he explained.

The Farmers’ Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020; the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Bill, 2020 were passed in Parliament recently.

Lashing out at the Congress for misleading farmers on the Centre’s farm policies, Mr .Gowda said the Congress was not able to find any inaccuracies or discrepancies in the laws. Therefore, it is spreading lies and provoking farmers against the Centre. This is a ploy to defame the Narendra Modi government, he alleged.

The former Chief Minister alleged that his party’s opponents were spreading rumours among farmers that the system of minimum support price (MSP) was being withdrawn. It is false and there also no plans in the future as well on the issue. Not just continuing the MSP, but the Centre is strengthening the concept of MSP in future. Henceforth, before the season commences, the MSP would be announced.

The Minister for Agriculture has also clarified in Parliament on the continuation of MSP which has been reiterated by the Prime Minister.

Mr. Gowda claimed that the new laws would bring price stability with farmers getting better opportunities for inter-state marketing of their produce. This will also result in expansion of the food processing industry, creating more jobs in the area. “The laws are aimed at revolutionising the farm sector,” he maintained.

Minister in-charge of Mysuru district S.T. Somashekar and Mysuru MP Pratap Simha were present.