Fans urge Ramya to return to active politics

Multilingual actor-turned-politician Divya Spandana, known by her screen name Ramya, has been urged by Congress workers and fans to return to active politics.

The former social media head of AICC was popular for targeting the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Congress workers and fans celebrated Ms. Ramya’s birthday by distributing sweets to the public in the town on Friday. Many of them opined that the former MP should return to active politics besides striving to strengthen the party base in the district. A special puja was performed at Vidya Ganapati temple. Former Minister M.S. Atmananda, M.R. Shashikumar, Shubhadayini, and other leaders were present.

Ms. Ramya, who won the 2013 bypolls, stopped visiting Mandya after losing the Lok Sabha elections to JD(S) leader C.S. Puttaraju in 2014.

