Fans demand Karnataka Ratna for Vishnuvardhan, CM Bommai assures positive action 

January 29, 2023 06:02 pm | Updated 06:02 pm IST - MYSURU

The chief minister’s speech was continuously interrupted by fans who raised placards in support of their demand

The Hindu Bureau

Vishnuvardhan fans sought Karnataka Ratna for the late actor during the inauguration of a memorial for him on the outskirts of Mysuru on January 29, 2023. | Photo Credit: M A SRIRAM

Fans of Vishnuvardhan demanded that the Karnataka Ratna be conferred on the late actor during the inauguration of a memorial for him by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, on Sunday.

Mr. Bommai’s speech was continuously interrupted by fans who went berserk, raising placards in support of their demand. When the Chief Minister rose to make the inaugural speech, he was greeted by non-stop disturbance created by the fans who were vociferous in their demand. The CM asked the crowd whether he should speak or not in a bid to rein them. However, this had no effect on the fans who had assembled from all over the State.

At one point, when the commotion became unmanageable, a Vishnuvardhan look-alike waved at the crowd imploring them to be quiet but it had the opposite affect, and the din grew louder. Finally, at the fag end of his speech, the chief minister announced that he was apprised of their demands and the government would take appropriate measures in the coming days to reciprocate their sentiments.

