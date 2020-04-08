Karnataka

Family watches last rites of man online

The West Bengal man worked in Tumakuru since 30 years

The family of a 67-year-old man, who died of heart attack in Tumakuru, watched the final rites being performed from their village in West Bengal through a video call on WhatsApp. The deceased, Kanai Das, eked out a living selling handkerchiefs on the pavement in Tumakuru city for the last 30 years, while his wife and two children lived in their native village in West Bengal.

He developed chest pain on March 28 and was taken to Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences and Research in Bengaluru. He failed to respond to treatment and died on April 2.

Social worker N. Nataraj told The Hindu: “We informed his family members but as there was a lockdown, they could not come to Tumakuru to perform his last rites. They requested us to perform his last rites.”

Expenses

Congress leader Ambarish along with three other people paid to transport the body from Bengaluru to Tumakuru and the funeral charges at the crematorium.

