Family sent away from SP’s office

Police personnel posted at the gates of the Superintendent of Police office here sent away a man, his wife and their son who came to report a case of assault from their relatives, without letting them meet the Superintendent of Police on Thursday.

Channappa Nandihalli and his wife Dakshayini came to the Superintendent of Police office from Bavihal village in Bailhongal on a motorcycle along with their son. They said that their relatives had beaten them up over a land dispute. Four persons, including Channappa Nandhihalli’s cousin Shivanand, had attacked them, he said.

The woman said that the assailants bit her on her shoulders when she tried to stop them from beating her husband up. However, the staff manning the gate at the entrance of the Superintendent of Police office did not allow them to go inside stating that the Superintendent of Police was busy in a meeting. They advised them to go to their jurisdictional police station.

Meanwhile, Superintendent of Police Lakshman Nimbargi, who was in a meeting with Deputy Chief Minister Laxman Savadi and district in-charge Minister Jagadish Shettar at the Command and Control Centre when the family came to meet him, said that he would monitor the case strictly and ensure legal action was taken against the accused.

He promised that one woman sub-inspector of police and two women police constables would be posted at the grievance redressal centre functioning from a tent at the entrance of his office to receive complaints.