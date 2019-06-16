Family says IMA scam caused 60-year-old’s death

The family of a 60-year-old woman in Mysuru, who died on Thursday, has said she died owing to the ‘mental shock’ she suffered on account of the news of the IMA scam.

Soon after the IMA fraud came to light on Monday, Safurabi, whose family had invested ₹5 lakh in the scheme, went into a state of shock, her son Sikandar Shariff said.

When her condition worsened on Tuesday, she was taken from her house in Shantinagar in the city to a private hospital. She eventually died on Thursday and doctors attributed the death to the ‘mental shock’ she was under, Mr. Sikandar Shariff told The Hindu.

“After she was admitted to the hospital, her condition continued to worsen. Her kidney function deteriorated while her blood pressure and pulse rate began dipping. The doctors eventually gave up hope and asked us to take her home. She died on the way home,” he said.

Ms. Safurabi’s husband Rahman Shariff, 65, who had stopped working as a handicraft artisan, had invested his savings in the IMA scheme. “He invested the money six to seven months ago,” the son said.

Mr. Shariff, has lodged a complaint with the city police against IMA and its directors for cheating him.

Mr. Sikandar held responsible not only IMA founder Mohammed Mansoor Khan, but also a section of the clergy that promoted the ‘halal’ schemes of the fraudulent company.

Meanwhile, the police has refused to either confirm or deny the interlinking of Safurabi’s death to the IMA scam. City Police Commissioner K.T. Balakrishna said the police was not in a position to comment on the same.

Sait offers hope

Meanwhile, former Minister and Congress MLA representing Narasimharaja Assembly constituency in Mysuru Tanveer Sait hoped the defrauded victims of IMA jewels received justice and spoke of the probe under way by the State government-constituted Special Investigation Team (SIT), besides the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

After the Mysuru police began accepting complaints from victims in the city, Mr. Sait said he spoke to senior police officials including City Police Commissioner to accept complaints from victims in Gargeshwari, Nanjangud and Hunsur in the district.

“The investors should not be denied their rights to lodge a complaint,” he said while claiming that he spoke to the Superintendents of adjoining districts of Mandya, Hassan and Chamarajanagar to accept complaints from victims in their respective districts and file a consolidated FIR from each district.

He said a large number of people had invested money in the Ponzi scheme after selling their land, jewellery and property.