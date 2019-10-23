Family ready to fight on: D.K. Suresh

Expressing happiness over Delhi High Court granting bail to former Minister and Congress leader D.K. Shivakumar, Bengaluru Rural MP and his brother D.K. Suresh said he hoped that they would get justice in the Supreme Court too if the matter reaches there.

Speaking to reporters in Delhi on Wednesday, he said he was not aware of any Enforcement Directorate’s decision to move the Supreme Court against the Delhi High Court order, and that they would fight for justice in the Supreme Court too if ED goes ahead.

Mr. Suresh said the family had gone through “mental harassment” for the past 50 days since the time Mr. Shivakumar was arrested. “We will consult experts on our future course of action. We will plan on how we can fight the cases. I had said that Mr. Shivakumar would come out of all allegations, and it begins today.”

He said the case pertaining to other family members’ interrogation was coming up before the Supreme Court on Thursday. “We are confident of getting justice in that case too,” he said.