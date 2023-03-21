Family property received by Hindu woman through partition cannot be construed to be acquisition by inheritance: HC

March 21, 2023 09:14 pm | Updated 09:14 pm IST - Bengaluru

The acquisition of family property by a Hindu woman through a registered partition deed cannot be construed as an acquisition by way of inheritance under the Hindu Succession Act, and hence, such partitioned property will not devolve upon heirs of her father when she dies, intestate and childless, said the High Court of Karnataka.

“In a considered opinion of this court, it is not possible to hold that the acquisition of the property by virtue of registered partition by the deceased woman cannot be construed to be an inheritance within the meaning of Section 15(2) of the Hindu Succession Act,” the court observed.

Justice C.M. Joshi passed the order allowing an appeal filed by Basangouda, agriculturist and native of Raichur.

ADVERTISEMENT

Basangouda’s wife, Eshwaramma, had died issueless in 1998. Following this, the appellant had filed suit before the civil court seeking declaration that 22 acres of land, acquired by his wife by way of partition along with her father and brothers in 1974, belongs to him.

The civil courts, while rejecting his suit, came to the conclusion that though the property was shared through a partition among the father of Eshwaramma and her brothers, it amounts to inheritance, and hence the property, on her demise, would revert back to her siblings, and not on her husband, in view of Section 15(2) of the Act as she has not left any will.

The Section 15(2) states that any property inherited by a female Hindu from her father or from her mother would devolve on heirs of her father on her death, intestate and childless, and similarly property inherited from her husband or from her father-in-law would devolve on heirs of husband on her death, intestate and childless, and not on any other heirs named in Section 15 of the Act.

However, the High Court said: “Once there is a partition and properties have been divided by metres and bounds, it becomes absolute property of such sharer. If the sharer had any surviving heirs at the time of partition, the property may become the joint family property of the acquirer and his family members. Therefore, registered partition cannot be construed to convey the property by way of inheritance at any stretch of imagination.”

While decreeing the suit in husband’s favour by declaring him owner of the property, the High Court restrained heirs of Eshwaramma’s father from interfering in the peaceful possession and enjoyment of the suit property by Basangouda.