Communal violence: Families of six victims get ₹25 lakh, jobs

June 19, 2023 08:11 pm | Updated 08:15 pm IST - Bengaluru

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Monday gave a compensation cheque of ₹25 lakh and announced jobs to the families of six people who were killed in communal incidents since 2018.

The Chief Minister said the government would take steps to prevent such “unnatural deaths” in the State.

Deepak Rao was killed on January 3, 2018; Masood on July 19, 2022; Mohammed Fazil on July 28, 2022, Abdul Jalil on December 24, 2022; all from Dakshina Kannada; Idrish Pasha (Mandya) on March 31, 2023, and Shamir (Gadag) on January 17, 2022 were killed in different incidents.

While Deepak Rao was hacked to death when Mr. Siddaramaiah was the Chief Minister five-and-a-half years ago, the other five lost their lives during BJP rule.

The Chief Minister said the previous BJP government discriminated against people while giving relief and gave compensation only to the family members of Praveen Nettar, a BJP leader from Dakshina Kannada, and Harsha, a Bajrang Dal activist, from Shivamogga who were killed last year.

The previous BJP government did not give compensation to next of kin of the six victims, the Chief Minister said. “Today we are doing justice to their families. Along with that, we will investigate the case and ensure punishment to the guilty involved in the crime. We will provide jobs to them because everyone should be looked at equally,” the Chief Minister said.

He also said the government will get the cases investigated to ensure punishment to the guilty. The Chief Minister also cautioned against communal clashes and moral policing in the State.

