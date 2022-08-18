Family of three found dead

ADVERTISEMENT

A 44-year-old contract employee, his wife, and minor son were found dead at their house at Srinidhi Layout in J.P. Nagar on Thursday.

The deceased has been identified as Mahesh Kumar, Jyothi, 29, homemaker, and Nandeesh Gowda, nine, student of a private school.

According to the police, Mahesh was diagnosed with cancer and was under treatment for the last one month. He was upset about his health and police suspect that this could have led the couple to take the extreme step.

The incident came to light in the afternoon when neighbours went to check on the family.

The Konanakunte police shifted the bodies for post-mortem. The police suspect that it was a suicide pact.

(Those in distress or those having suicidal tendencies can call Arogya Sahayavani Ph.: 104 for help.)