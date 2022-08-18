Family of three found dead

Special Correspondent Bengaluru
August 18, 2022 21:57 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

A 44-year-old contract employee, his wife, and minor son were found dead at their house at Srinidhi Layout in J.P. Nagar on Thursday.

The deceased has been identified as Mahesh Kumar, Jyothi, 29, homemaker, and Nandeesh Gowda, nine, student of a private school.

According to the police, Mahesh was diagnosed with cancer and was under treatment for the last one month. He was upset about his health and police suspect that this could have led the couple to take the extreme step.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The incident came to light in the afternoon when neighbours went to check on the family.

The Konanakunte police shifted the bodies for post-mortem. The police suspect that it was a suicide pact.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

(Those in distress or those having suicidal tendencies can call Arogya Sahayavani Ph.: 104 for help.)

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app