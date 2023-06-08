ADVERTISEMENT

Family of three arrested for murder

June 08, 2023 06:22 pm | Updated 06:22 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau

The police have booked a 34-year-old farmer and his parents on the charge of killing his wife over dowry and other issues.

Yamakanamaradi Police gave the names of the accused in a case as Deepak Bevinakatti, his 64-year-old father Ramachandra Bevinakatti and 50-year-old mother Padmavati of Hidkal Dam.

They now face the charge of strangling Sridevi to death for not bringing enough dowry, not bearing children despite being married for three years and also, frequently quarrelling with her.

The accused have been arrested, said a release from Superintendent of Police Sanjiv Patil.

