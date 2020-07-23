Family of seven, including two babies, rescued from flood-hit hut

YADGIR

23 July 2020 19:28 IST

As many as seven members of a family, including an elderly woman and two babies, were rescued from a small hut that was surrounded by flood waters from an overflowing stream near Koiluru village in Yadgir taluk on Thursday.

Anantamma, Basavaraj, Mallappa, Roopa, Uma and the two babies were the ones rescued by a team of village youths.

The hut was completely surrounded by waters from the overflowing stream. The helpless family raised an alarm, and, immediately after coming to know of the incident, 10-12 youths rushed to the spot and drew a rope between trees to rescue it.

“A few of the youths entered the hut with the help of the rope and first shifted the two babies first to safety. Then, they brought out the others, one after the other,” Devaraj Nayak, who led the team, told The Hindu over phone.

Now, all are safe and healthy, he said and added that it took them one-and-a-half hours to shift the family from the hut.

The villagers appreciated the youths for carrying out the rescue operation and saving lives.

Doddappa and Tirupathi, among others, were on the team.