Family of Parameshwara’s PA alleges harassment as I-T Department distances itself

Hours after Congress leader G. Parameshwara’s personal assistant Ramesh was found dead on Saturday, the Income Tax Department sought to distance itself from the case.

Senior officials said Ramesh, who was with former Deputy Chief Minister G. Parameshwara in Koratagere on Thursday morning, when the search operations had begun, accompanied the leader to Bengaluru when tax sleuths reached Koratagere. “He was present at Dr. Parameshwara’s residence till the conclusion of the search at 2.45 a.m. of Saturday. No statement was recorded from Ramesh under Section 131 or Section 132(4) of the Income Tax Act. His presence at Dr. Prameshwara’s house during the search was recorded in Panchnama,” a source said.

However, Ramesh’s family and close associates have alleged he was relentlessly questioned on both his and Dr. Parameshwara’s financial transactions for the past two days.

Television cameras camping outside the Congress leader’s Sadashivanagar residence flashed visuals of a team of IT officials taking Ramesh out of the residence alone. Ramesh’s family members said he was brought to his house in Mallatahalli, his residence searched, and he was questioned in front of his family members. One of his friends pointed out that footage from the CCTV camera at his house shows a team of six Income Tax Department officials bringing him to the house and leaving after a few hours. He was later taken back to Dr. Parameshwara’s house.