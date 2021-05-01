Family members of policemen stitch face masks for police

Having stitched masks for garment outlets last year, a group of eight women from police family members’ Jnanodaya Seva Mandali here are now stitching masks for the 2,000-odd city police personnel.

“These women will stitch 10,000 face masks for our personnel. We have planned to give five washable cloth face masks to each of the personnel in the city police force,” Commissioner of Police N. Shashi Kumar told reporters here on Saturday. The police are expecting delivery of 10,000 face masks in a week’s time, he added.

The eight women are among the many family members of police personnel staying in the Police Quarters in Pandeshwar, who have been trained in cloth stitching and other skills at the Seva Mandali. This Mandali is located in the old Police Welfare Centre building, which is on the City Police Quarters premises.

“Face masks were among the many things we stitched for the garment outlets last year. Mr. Kumar asked us to stitch masks for the personnel and we agreed. We want to complete the order well within the stipulated 10 days’ time,” said Bhageerati, who runs the Mandali and leads the team of women.

Susheela, another woman stitching the mask, said that Mr. Kumar gave them the face mask prepared by the Karnataka State Reserve Police Force in Bengaluru using the ‘Khaki’ material that is used for police uniform. “We were a bit apprehensive about the material. But when we used it, we found these masks to be comfortable. We are preparing the same type of masks,” she said.

The city police provided the cloth, elastic tape and other materials for the team. “We finish our household chores and come here to stitch masks during the day,” said Asha, another member involved in the task. “We are happy that the masks stitched by us will be used by my husband and his colleagues who are fighting to prevent spread of COVID-19,” said Poornima, wife of Ravi Kumar, who works in the Traffic South police station.

Netravathi, wife of Assistant Sub-Inspector Janardhan, said this is the first time she is stitching face masks. The other members involved in stitching masks are Sunitha, Poornima and Tanuja.

Mr. Kumar said the city police will give honorarium to each of the eight women. “If any other department wants face masks, we will arrange to get it stitched from these women,” he added.