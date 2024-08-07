GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Family members of Belagavi factory fire accident victim in shock

Factory offers job for one member of the family and ₹10 lakh compensation

Published - August 07, 2024 07:54 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau
Family members of Yallappa Gundyagol in mourning even as they collect the mortal remains from the District Hospital in Belagavi on Wednesday.

Family members of Yallappa Gundyagol in mourning even as they collect the mortal remains from the District Hospital in Belagavi on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Family members of 18-year-old Yallappa Gundyagol, who died in a fire accident in a factory in Navage village on the outskirts of Belagavi on Tuesday night, are in a state of shock.

The young man joined the factory four months ago, just after his pre-university results. He had a monthly salary of ₹12,000. His parents are old and frail. He has three sisters, one of whom is married.

His father Sannagouda Gundyagol could hardly speak when he came to the district hospital to collect the mortal remains of Yallappa.

The young worker who was stuck in an elevator was burnt to death. What the rescue team found was only a skeleton. The hospital authorities had packed the remains in a small plastic bag. Sannagouda put this bag into a cloth bag that he took to the cremation ground.

A relative waiting at the hospital said that the women in the Gundyagol family were shocked beyond belief.

“They saw Yallappa go to work on Tuesday. He did not come home that night as he died in the fire accident. They could not even get to see the body. That is their biggest regret,” he said.

Meanwhile, Anish Maitrani, owner of Sneham Taping Solutions that runs the factory, told reporters that he will pay a compensation of ₹10 lakh to the victim’s family. He also offered to employ one of the eligible family members in his unit.

