For first time, family of KSRTC driver killed in road accident to receive insurance of ₹1 crore

December 30, 2022 05:34 pm | Updated 05:34 pm IST - Bengaluru

For the first time, the dependants of a driver of the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC), who died in a road accident, will get an insurance cover of ₹1 crore.

On November 20, KSRTC driver G.S. Umesh died in a road accident while returning to the depot in Chitradurga after completing scheduled trips. Umesh had worked in the corporation for eight years. He is survived by his wife and two sons, aged three and one.

Substantial hike

Earlier, the dependants of an employee who died in a road accident used to receive compensation of ₹3 lakh and other benefits related services. The KSRTC has a workforce of over 35,000, and a majority of the employees are drivers.

The family will receive the claim amount on December 31 from the Transport Minister and the Chairperson of the KSRTC. This is the first claim after the KSRTC recently signed agreements with a bank and an insurance company to provide insurance cover for employees.

KSRTC Managing Director Anbu Kumar said, “We had signed agreements with two institutions in November on providing insurance cover for employees. The first claim was made after a driver died in a road accident involving our bus. The deceased employee has two small children. The monetary relief will help the dependants. Our aim is to ensure family members lead a comfortable life and children get proper education.”

The official added that apart from ₹1 crore insurance cover, the family of the driver will get other service benefits.

Two agreements for employee welfare

KSRTC had signed an agreement with State Bank of India (SBI) for providing ₹50 lakh insurance cover in case drivers die or are severely injured in accidents (both on duty and off duty). This insurance cover has been provided without the payment of the premium amount by the employee.

The corporation also reached an agreement with United India Insurance to provide another ₹50 lakh accident insurance cover, at an annual premium of ₹885. In the case of death, nominees will receive the insurance money. An employee will get insurance of ₹50 lakh even when he or she is severely injured in an accident.

Electric bus fare will be lesser than Airavat

On December 31, the KSRTC will receive a prototype of an electric bus under FAME -2 scheme. The bus is likely to be operated on the Bengaluru-Mysuru route for a trial run.

The KSRTC will induct 50 electric buses by the end of February 2023.

KSRTC Managing Director Anbu Kumar said, “The Russia-Ukraine war and rise in COVID-19 cases in China impacted manufacturing of the e-buses. There was a shortage of semiconductor chips and disruption in supply of batteries. The operator will send all the buses by February-end.”

Under FAME-2, the KSRTC will operate buses through a private operator on gross cost contract (GCC) basis in which the private operator will operate the buses for 10 years. The KSRTC will pay ₹55 per kilometre as operational cost to the private operator.

When asked about the fare, the official said, “The fare will be lesser that Airavata buses.”

The KSRTC is planning to run electric buses from Bengaluru to Mysuru, Madikeri, Shivamogga, and Chikkamagaluru.