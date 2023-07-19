ADVERTISEMENT

Family blames road design as student dies in accident

July 19, 2023 09:22 pm | Updated 09:22 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau

An engineering college student died in a road accident in Belagavi on Tuesday. His family has blamed the improper design of speed-breakers for the accident.

Rishikesh Satyapramod Kulkarni, final year engineering student, suffered severe injuries when his bike skidded off the main road.

He was shifted to a private hospital where he died. His family members have complained to the police that the road hump on Savagaon Road led to the accident as it was not built in a scientific manner.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

A case of unnatural death has been registered.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US