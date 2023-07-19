HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Family blames road design as student dies in accident

July 19, 2023 09:22 pm | Updated 09:22 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau

An engineering college student died in a road accident in Belagavi on Tuesday. His family has blamed the improper design of speed-breakers for the accident.

Rishikesh Satyapramod Kulkarni, final year engineering student, suffered severe injuries when his bike skidded off the main road.

He was shifted to a private hospital where he died. His family members have complained to the police that the road hump on Savagaon Road led to the accident as it was not built in a scientific manner.

A case of unnatural death has been registered.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.