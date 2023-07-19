Family blames road design as student dies in accident

An engineering college student died in a road accident in Belagavi on Tuesday. His family has blamed the improper design of speed-breakers for the accident.
Rishikesh Satyapramod Kulkarni, final year engineering student, suffered severe injuries when his bike skidded off the main road.
He was shifted to a private hospital where he died. His family members have complained to the police that the road hump on Savagaon Road led to the accident as it was not built in a scientific manner.
A case of unnatural death has been registered.
