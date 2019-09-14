Family blames medical negligence for death of woman in Chitradurga

The relatives of a 53-year-old woman who died at Chitradurga district government hospital in Karnataka alleged that the woman died due to lack of ventilator and negligence of medical staff.

Lakshmi of J.C.R layout in Chitradurga was brought to the hospital on September 2 evening and was immediately admitted to the Intensive Care Unit and Dr. Rangegowda along with his medical staff treated her.

The relatives of the deceased alleged that she had died due to negligence of the doctor and medical staff and lack of ventilator. Resident Medical Officer, Dr. G. Anand Prakash told The Hindu, " the woman died of massive heart attack while the doctor was treating her." He said she had earlier suffered a heart attack and did not respond to the treatment. He added the allegations made by the relatives of the deceased woman are false as there were three ventilators in good condition and there was adequate supply of oxygen cylinders to cater the needs of the hospital.

He said he would conduct an inquiry into the incident and action will be taken against the doctor and medical staff who treated Lakshmi if it is a medical negligence case.

Chitradurga is the home district of Health Minister, B.Sriramulu. He had paid a surprise visit to the Chitradurga district government hospital a few days back.