Families that gave land for Shivamogga airport demand jobs

The farmers who gave up their land for Shivamogga airport at Sogane have urged the Karnataka Government to give jobs at the airport to members of their families. Around 400 families gave up their land for the airport, where flight operations began on August 31.

M.B. Krishnappa, president of Sogane Bhoomi Hakku Horata Samiti, told mediapersons in Shivamogga on September 2 that, so far, none of the farmers’ families had been offered a job in the airport. “We placed our demand before the officers, the district administration, and the Karnataka State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation,” he said.

Farmers were disappointed by remarks that the two persons, who were felicitated, were non-farmers. The administration had felicitated Krishnappa and Govindaraj, as representatives of people who gave up their land for the project.

Mr. Krishnappa said, “I am a farmer. I gave up two acres and 18 guntas for the airport. I have records. Similarly, Govindaraj’s father gave up two acres and 20 guntas. We are hurt by comments made by some people during the programme.” He urged the district administration to take action against those who made such remarks.