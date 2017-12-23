Families should be temples of love, compassion: Bishop

In his Christmas message, Mangaluru Bishop Rev. Aloysius Paul D’Souza on Saturday urged the devout to inculcate virtues of the Holy Family of Jesus Christ and dedicate more time to family life.
He said though Jesus Christ’s family was poor, they led a holy life. Families should pray together; switch off gadgets at least for an hour a day and spend time together, he urged. Families are the first and foremost opportunity to lead happy life, according to Holy Father Pope Francis, the Bishop noted. Every family should use the three words — please, thank you and sorry — as many times as possible while interacting with each other. Families should be temples of love, joy and compassion, he stressed.
