Families paying income tax or filing GST out of the ambit of ‘Gruha Lakshmi’

Karnataka government has issued guidelines for the Gruha Lakshmi scheme under which monthly financial assistance of ₹2,000 will be provided for women

June 07, 2023 01:54 am | Updated 01:54 am IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The Karnataka government on Tuesday issued guidelines for the Gruha Lakshmi scheme (monthly financial assistance of ₹2,000 for women), for the benefit of women who are identified as heads of families in Antyodaya, BPL or APL cards of the household. Among the eligibility criteria is that the woman or her husband should not be paying income tax or filing GST.

Action will be taken against those furnishing wrong information, the Government Order warned.

As announced earlier, one woman per family will be eligible for the scheme, and registration can be done both online and offline between June 15 and July 15. The financial assistance scheme will be rolled out on the Independence Day, August 15.

With this, the Congress government has issued GOs for all five “guarantees”, the others being free travel for women (Shakti), Gruha Jyothi (free power up to 200 units), Anna Bhagya (free rice of 10 kgs), and Yuva Nidhi (unemployment dole).

