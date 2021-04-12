Families of transport employees stage protest in several districts in North Karnataka

HUBBALLI

12 April 2021 19:45 IST

North Western Karnataka Transport Employees Federation plans Jail Bharo today

While the authorities continued their efforts to get workers back on duty through various measures, including issuing a warning that they will be transferred and their services will be terminated, the striking employees who have declined to resume duties have not changed their stance yet.

Meanwhile, in response to the call given by the KSRTC Employees League, the employees family members took part in agitations at various places across the districts of North Karnataka on Monday.

The family members, especially women and children, came out in good numbers, armed with thaalis and spoons, to register their protest against what they said government’s apathy.

In Hubballi, the family members of the transport staff staged a protest outside their staff quarters on Gokul Road. In Dharwad, several women took part in a dharna organised by the staff federation’s Dharwad district unit.

Jail Bharo

Speaking at the agitation site, honorary president of North Western Karnataka Transport Employees Federation Pandurang Neeralakeri said that the federation would launch a Jail Bharo on Tuesday, condemning the State government’s decision to not hold talks with the striking employees.

He said that the employees were seeking fulfilment of their legitimate demands and now, their family members too had joined the agitation. But the government continued to be apathetic, he said.

Instead of resolving the issue, the government was taking anti-labour steps such as threatening them with termination and transfer. To protest against this, it had been decided to launch the Jail Bharo, he said.

He said that the employees would stage a demonstration in front of the Deputy Commissioner’s office at 10.30 a.m. and then, take out padayatra to Dharwad Central Prison seeking arrest. Mr. Neeralakeri said that the family members of transport employees too would participate in the agitation.