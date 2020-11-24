Families of pourakarmikas get aid

Mayor Tasneem distributing relief to the families in Mysuru on Monday.

MYSURU

24 November 2020 00:48 IST

The Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) on Monday distributed relief to the family members of two pourakarmikas who had succumbed to COVID-19.

The government had sanctioned ₹30 lakh compensation to the surviving members of the families of each of the deceased.

The MCC lost five pourakarmikas in the battle against the pandemic and the relief for two was distributed. The relief for the family members of three more pourakarmikas is being processed by the government and would be released shortly, according to officials.

