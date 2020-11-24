Karnataka

Families of pourakarmikas get aid

Mayor Tasneem distributing relief to the families in Mysuru on Monday.  

The Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) on Monday distributed relief to the family members of two pourakarmikas who had succumbed to COVID-19.

The government had sanctioned ₹30 lakh compensation to the surviving members of the families of each of the deceased.

The MCC lost five pourakarmikas in the battle against the pandemic and the relief for two was distributed. The relief for the family members of three more pourakarmikas is being processed by the government and would be released shortly, according to officials.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 24, 2020 12:50:37 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/families-of-pourakarmikas-get-aid/article33164534.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY