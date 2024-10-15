ADVERTISEMENT

Families of organ, body donors felicitated in Hubballi

Published - October 15, 2024 09:18 pm IST - HUBBALLI

The Karnataka Medical College and Research Institute honours donor families on World Anatomy Day

The Hindu Bureau

In an initiative aimed at spreading awareness on body and organ donation, family members of organ donors and those who took the body donation pledge being felicitated at KMCRI in Hubballi on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: KIRAN BAKALE

Karnataka Medical College and Research Institute (KMCRI) on Tuesday witnessed a unique programme to honour the family members of those who fulfilled their pledge of body and organ donation and also those took the pledge of body donation.

ADVERTISEMENT

The initiative was taken by the Katakol family members in memory of their father Basanagouda Katakol who donated his body to KMCRI.

And, the programme was organised in coordination with various departments of KMCRI to honour the donor family members on World Anatomy Day.

ADVERTISEMENT

Making the introductory remarks, Siddeshwar Katakol said that about 20 people are losing their lives every day in India without the possibility of human organ transplantation.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Every donated human body (after brain stem death) can save eight human lives and brighten the health of more than 70 patients.

However, in the name of Sanskara or religious tradition, bodies that can give a new lease of life to others are either being burnt or buried.

ADVERTISEMENT

Proper awareness can help in clearing misconceptions about body and organ donation, he said and added that 10 members of his family have made the body donation pledge.

Dr. Katakol also made an appeal to the government to take the requisite steps to ensure that the pledge of organ donation is highlighted in the Aadhaar card and driving licence of those who take the pledge so that it will be easy to fulfill their last wish.

KMCRI Director S.F. Kammar emphasised the need for extensive awareness over body donation by clearing superstitions and misconceptions.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said that along wth awareness programmes, KMCRI plans to set up a helpline for body donation.

Presiding over the programme, KMCRI Principal Gurushanthappa Yalagachchin elaborated on the significance of body donation and organ donation and how it benefits medical students and society at large.

Medical Superintendent Eshwar Hasabi, Medical Superintendent of Super-Specialty Rajshankar Sankal, Nursing Superintendent Padmavathi, Rajshekhar Dyaberi and a host of senior doctors took part in the programme.

ADVERTISEMENT

As part of the programme, a session on the role of family members and legal aspect was conducted by Devaraj Raichur, while Dr. Katakol coordinated an interaction with students.

This apart, Manoj Naik and Shivanand Honakeri of Jeevana Sarthakate organisation conducted a session on direct registration for body and organ donation and online registration.

In all, family members of 10 people who donated bodies and organs, 30 people who took the body donation pledge were felicitated on the occasion.

During the event, 21 persons made online registration for organ donation, Dr. Katakol said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US