Families of organ, body donors felicitated in Hubballi

Karnataka Medical College and Research Institute (KMCRI) on Tuesday witnessed a unique programme to honour the family members of those who fulfilled their pledge of body and organ donation and also those took the pledge of body donation.

The initiative was taken by the Katakol family members in memory of their father Basanagouda Katakol who donated his body to KMCRI.

And, the programme was organised in coordination with various departments of KMCRI to honour the donor family members on World Anatomy Day.

Making the introductory remarks, Siddeshwar Katakol said that about 20 people are losing their lives every day in India without the possibility of human organ transplantation.

Every donated human body (after brain stem death) can save eight human lives and brighten the health of more than 70 patients.

However, in the name of Sanskara or religious tradition, bodies that can give a new lease of life to others are either being burnt or buried.

Proper awareness can help in clearing misconceptions about body and organ donation, he said and added that 10 members of his family have made the body donation pledge.

Dr. Katakol also made an appeal to the government to take the requisite steps to ensure that the pledge of organ donation is highlighted in the Aadhaar card and driving licence of those who take the pledge so that it will be easy to fulfill their last wish.

KMCRI Director S.F. Kammar emphasised the need for extensive awareness over body donation by clearing superstitions and misconceptions.

He said that along wth awareness programmes, KMCRI plans to set up a helpline for body donation.

Presiding over the programme, KMCRI Principal Gurushanthappa Yalagachchin elaborated on the significance of body donation and organ donation and how it benefits medical students and society at large.

Medical Superintendent Eshwar Hasabi, Medical Superintendent of Super-Specialty Rajshankar Sankal, Nursing Superintendent Padmavathi, Rajshekhar Dyaberi and a host of senior doctors took part in the programme.

As part of the programme, a session on the role of family members and legal aspect was conducted by Devaraj Raichur, while Dr. Katakol coordinated an interaction with students.

This apart, Manoj Naik and Shivanand Honakeri of Jeevana Sarthakate organisation conducted a session on direct registration for body and organ donation and online registration.

In all, family members of 10 people who donated bodies and organs, 30 people who took the body donation pledge were felicitated on the occasion.

During the event, 21 persons made online registration for organ donation, Dr. Katakol said.