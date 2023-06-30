HamberMenu
False cases registered against pastors under anti-conversion law will be reviewed: CM

June 30, 2023 09:08 pm | Updated 09:09 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah assured that the Constitutional rights of all communities, including Christians, in the State will be protected and given necessary protection.

A delegation of Christian pastors and leaders of Christian organizations met him on Friday on behalf of the Indian Christian Forum at his home office Krishna and discussed various issues.

Mr. Siddaramaiah said it has been decided that unconstitutional amendment brought to the Prohibition of Conversion Act will be withdrawn. He said that false cases registered against the pastors under the Prohibition of Conversion Act will be reviewed. He promised that more grants will be provided to the community in the next Budget.

