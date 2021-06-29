Falling coconut kills baby

HUBBALLI

29 June 2021 19:31 IST

In a tragic incident, a falling coconut caused the death of an 11-month-old baby boy in Haveri district.

The incident was reported from Haunsbhavi in Hirekerur taluk of Haveri district on Monday. Tanwit Mallikarjun Walmiki was playing outside his home, when a coconut fell off from a tree causing him a severe head injury.

Although he was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital and, then, to a hospital in Davangere, the boy did not survive, sources said.

Advertising

Advertising