Fall in line or face action, Congress tells its MLAs

A day after the resignation of two party MLAs to the membership of Legislative Assembly, the party high command swung into action on Tuesday and warned disgruntled MLAs of action if they violated party discipline and hatched a plot to topple the coalition government.

“If any Congress MLA expresses unhappiness publicly, the party will take action against them without any hesitation,” said AICC general secretary in charge of Karnataka K.C. Venugopal. He was speaking in the national capital after a meeting with veteran Congress leader M. Mallikarjun Kharge. Meanwhile, Congress Legislature Party leader Siddaramaiah is said to have spoken to Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy, who is away in the U.S., over the developments.

Earlier suspensions

Already, the Congress has suspended Roshan Baig, MLA, and issued show-cause notice to Bheema Naik, MLA, for allegedly criticising the party leaders and Minister P.T. Parameshwar Naik, respectively.

Mr. Venugopal, who called on Mr. Kharge to discuss the political developments in the State, insisted there was no threat to the stability of the Kumaraswamy government and that it would complete its full five-year term. “If one or two people quit, we will deal with it legally,” he said. He added that the BJP was threatening to destabilise the government every day, but it would not work.

‘Reverse operation’

Meanwhile in Bagalkot, Sugar Minister R.B. Thimmapur of the Congress said that five BJP MLAs were ready to switch sides and he was in touch with two. However, he declined to divulge their names.

In Bengaluru, Mr. Siddaramaiah said that the government was 100% safe and no other MLA would quit. He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah had hatched a plan to topple the coalition government.

The former Chief Minister admitted that he was not able to contact Ramesh Jarkiholi (MLA for Gokak) and Anand Singh (MLA for Vijayanagar) who have tendered their resignation. He also ruled out convening a meeting of the legislators now.

Singh cites water issue

Meanwhile, Mr. Singh told reporters in Ballari that he had quit the Assembly membership as the government did not take steps to prevent exploitation of water from the Tungabhadra river. Several industries, including JSW Steel, have been drawing water from the river and this has resulted in shortage of water for farming activities, he claimed.

Mr. Singh on Monday said he tendered his resignation in protest against the allotment of land to JSW Steel and demand to carve out Vijayanagar as a separate district from Ballari district.

Resignation by fax angers Speaker

Legislative Assembly Speaker K.R. Ramesh Kumar, visibly upset with Ramesh Jarkiholi, MLA, faxing his resignation letter, said he was “not a postman” and there was a procedure to be followed in such matters. Speaking to presspersons, he said: “There is a way to do things.” He said he would not be cowed down by anyone and his allegiance is only to the Constitution.