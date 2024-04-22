GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Fakira Dingaleshwar Swami withdraws nomination; vows to continue ‘dharma yuddha’ against Joshi

April 22, 2024 10:21 pm | Updated 10:21 pm IST - HUBBALLI

The Hindu Bureau
Fakira Dingaleshwar Swami (centre) and other seers at a press conference in Bengaluru on April 8, where the former announced that he would contest the upcoming Lok Sabha elections from Dharwad.

Fakira Dingaleshwar Swami (centre) and other seers at a press conference in Bengaluru on April 8, where the former announced that he would contest the upcoming Lok Sabha elections from Dharwad. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Fakira Dingaleshwar Swami of Shirahatti Fakkireshwar Mutt, whose decision to contest election against Union Minister Pralhad Joshi had created a stir, withdrew from the race following what he called “order of Guru Sri Fakira Siddarama Swami.”

Although he clarified that he would continue the “holy war” for the community against Mr. Joshi, he did not openly declare anything about supporting any political party. Before the deadline for withdrawal of nomination papers ended on Monday, Dingaleshwar Swami withdrew from the race for Dharwad Lok Sabha election.

Later speaking to presspersons in Hubballi, Dingaleshwar Swami clarified that leaders of both the Congress and the BJP had approached him requesting him to change his decision on contesting and also seeking his support for their candidate.

“But as of now I have not taken any stand on supporting any political party. Leaders from both the parties have held meetings with me and called over phone several times, but as of now I have not taken any decision. I have a large family of the community and seers were not independent to take their own decisions. I will have to consult my followers and other religious heads before taking any decision,” he said.

On Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s statement that he had requested the seer to withdraw from the contest, he said his decision was “on the order of his guru.” Regarding Union Minister Basanagouda Patil’s allegation of “payment” for contesting election, the seer dared him to make it public as to who had paid him the money and if so where did the money come from.

