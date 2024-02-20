Fake stamp papers are still in use, say Belagavi farmers

February 20, 2024 07:32 pm | Updated 07:32 pm IST - Belagavi

Some farmers from Belagavi district have said that fake stamp papers are still in use and urged the State government to take steps to curb it.

A delegation of farmers from Yaragatti in the district complained to Zilla Panchayat Chief Executive Officer Rahul Shinde that officers from gram and taluk panchayats in Yaragatti were using fake e-stamp papers to record property trade in their area.

Congress leader Lakshman Savasuddi, who led the delegation, told reporters in Belagavi on Tuesday that the menace of fake stamp papers has not ended with the arrest of main accused Karim Telgi. He said that Mr. Shinde has ordered an inquiry and issued instructions to officials concerned to cancel transactions done using such fake documents.

“A complaint has been filed with the Muragod Police. Another complaint has been filed with the Lokayukta,” he said.

Mr. Savasuddi said that some officials are directly involved in fudging records against some considerations. A portion of agriculture land owned by Ambareesh Annavar of Madamageri village has been sold to a third party, using fake e-stamp papers, he added.

“The victim found that there are several irregularities. The Stock Holding Corporation of India has confirmed that e-stamp papers used are fake. Signatures on all such documents have been forged. The e- stamp papers have been shown to have been purchased from Basaveshwar Urban Cooperative Society, which does not exist. It was closed down six years ago. The bond papers were sold on January 24 but notarised 12 days ago. What is more, the documents were notarised by a lawyer who died long ago. After getting all documents, Mr. Annavar complained to the gram panchyat and the police. But no action has been taken,” Mr. Savasuddi said.