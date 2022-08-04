Fake recruitment order baffles Animal Husbandry Department

Sanjay Nagar police arrested a 43-year-old teacher of a private school in Belagavi, who allegedly cheated several persons in his home town promising jobs in Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Services Department.

The accused Jnanadev Jadhav was working at the Minister’s office for two years on deputation and after he was relieved of his job, he was desperately in need of money and started collecting huge amount from gullible people promising jobs.

Investigations have now revealed that he spent all the money he collected on constructing a house in his hometown. But soon those who paid him bribe started demanding an appointment order. Unable to bear the pressure, Jadhav forged a government order with 63 names of the beneficiaries and issued it to the candidates in March this year asking them to wait for his order to get the joining date. The scam came to light when two of the beneficiaries approached the department and to their shock found that the government order is fake .

Since the accused knew the procedure, he forged the government order easily forging the signature of the Minister Prabhu V. Chavan and secretary of the department .

The accused also mentioned the official email id of the joint director ( Administration ) N. Ramesh of the department to file objections till June 30. Mr. Ramesh filed a complaint with the police stating that the accused had even mailed the copy of the order to the Chief Minister office at Vidhana Soudha .

The accused confessed that he had returned part of the money to few beneficiaries and the police are further investigating the exact amount Jadhav had collected .