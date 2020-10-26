‘Fake’ posts: JD(S) to file plaint with EC

Bengaluru

26 October 2020 23:31 IST

The party also plans to approach EC on alleged distraction of set top box by Muniratna, BJP candidate

The Janata Dal (Secular) on Monday said it will complain to the Election Commission over a “fake” post against its Rajarajeshwarinagar candidate that is being circulated on social media platforms, and also distribution of set-top boxes and cable connection to voters by the BJP candidate.

The post alleged that the Rajarajeshwarinagar JD(S) candidate V. Krishnamurthy had “compromised for the sake of money”. The party has also lodged a complaint with the cyber police against these posts on Kempegowda Vokkaligara Meesalathi Horata Samiti page.

“The byelection has been necessitated since the BJP candidate resigned. Social media platforms are being used to spread misinformation about our candidate. This is being made deliberately to affect the morale of the party workers,” JD(S) spokesperson T.A. Sharavana told presspersons here on Monday.

Advertising

Advertising

Alleging that the two national parties, the BJP and the Congress, were involved in election-related malpractices, he accused the Election Commission of turning a blind eye towards these violations.

‘Misuse of power’

“Power is being misused by the ruling party and caste card is being played by the Congress to win the elections,” Mr. Sharavana said, alleging that set-top boxes are being distributed by the BJP candidate to woo voters. “We have filed a complaint with the police on fake post and we will approach the Election Commission with a complaint on other issues,” he added.

The party’s candidate Mr. Krishnamurthy, against whom the alleged fake posts have been circulated, said that he was being defamed because those who have done it had something to fear because of his presence in the electoral arena. “My party has given ticket to an ordinary worker. Is this wrong?” he asked.