Fake ‘Mumbai crime branch’ police officer cheats woman; makes away with ₹1.6 lakh

January 08, 2023 08:30 pm | Updated 08:30 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The northeast cybercrime police are on the lookout for a man who, posing as an officer with the Mumbai crime branch, threatened a woman with a drugs and money laundering case and made away with ₹1.6 lakh transferred online from her account.

Realising that she has been cheated, the victim, Vismitha Prakash, 30, from Rachenahalli approached the police and filed a complaint on Friday.

Ms. Prakash, in her complaint, said that the accused called her on her mobile phone claiming to be an officer from the Customs department and informed her that she had an international courier containing 400 grams of marijuana in her name. The caller told her that he had informed the Mumbai crime branch to take up the case. A few minutes later, she got another call from a person claiming to be an inspector with the Mumbai crime branch who said that she had been booked in a drugs and money laundering case. While on the pretext of inquiry, the accused obtained the bank account details and transferred the money through PayTM.

The police are now trying to track down the accused through money transactions. Cases of fake police cheating women are on the rise and the police have asked people, especially women, not to entertain random calls from people claiming to be police persons.

CONNECT WITH US