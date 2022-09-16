Fake message in the name of Satish Jarkiholi: case booked

ADVERTISEMENT

The city police have registered a case against unidentified miscreants for spreading a message of hate among communities by misusing the name of Satish Jarkiholi, KPCC working president.

The message was shared on social media by a handle named ‘Brahmanvad’.

Based on a complaint filed by Vijay Talwar, president of the Karnataka Walmiki Yuva Vedike, a case has been registered at the Cyber, Economic and Narcotic Offences police station.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Talwar has urged the police to arrest these persons who were trying to malign Mr. Jarkiholi’s reputation.