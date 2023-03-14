Fake IPS officer arrested for cheating people

March 14, 2023 09:37 pm | Updated 09:37 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Talaghattapura police on Tuesday arrested a PU dropout who, posing as an IPS officer, had allegedly cheated a businessman and escaped with ₹1.7 crore .

Based on the complaint by Venkata Narayana, the Talaghattapura police tracked down the accused through the CDR and CCTV details and arrested him.

The accused R. Srinivas, 34, a resident of Chandra Layout, was arrested in a car theft case by Vijayanagar police in 2010. After his release, he started meeting people posing as a probationary IPS officer working in Mysuru and got close to businessmen and realtors promising to help them in civil disputes.

ADVERTISEMENT

Using the MO, he met Venkata Narayana, a city-based businessman, through a common friend. During a casual conversion, Srinivas told Venkata Narayana that he was handling a big land litigation case in Mysuru worth ₹450 crore and that he was getting a commission of ₹250 crore out of it. He also discussed some investment and business preposition with Venkata Narayana to take him into confidence.

Bowled by his charm, position and business prepositions, Venkata Narayana offered to help him in investment. A few days later, Srinivas called him seeking emergency financial help of ₹2.5 crore and assured to return it. The accused returned ₹50 lakh and escaped with the rest of the money.

After waiting for a few days, Venkata Narayana tried to reach him and later on suspicion cross checked with the police in Mysuru to learn that there was no one by name Srinivas.

The accused was in the con business for the last two years and even got a police uniform stitched and an SUV for himself to move around. He had watched movies to don the role of a police officer and got a fake ID created. He had also doctored photos and videos of him in training and of chatting with others in uniform, P. Krishnakanth, DCP, South Division, said.

The accused is suspected to have cheated many people and bought expensive cars and bikes and spent the money lavishly on his girlfriend, he added. The police have now taken him into custody to ascertain his criminal background, Mr. Krishnakanth, said.

Constable suspended

In another case. a crime constable attached to Banashankari police was arrested for allegedly helping a gang of house-break thieves to commit offences.

The nexus came to light when Banashankari police, following a clue, busted the gang and upon detailed questioning, the accused dropped the name of Yallappa, who was attached to the same police station. Further questioning revealed that Yallappa used to give them tips and advice on the house breaks in return for a commission from the stolen valuables.

The matter was cross-checked with the call record details and a report was submitted to the DCP. Based on the report, Mr. Krishnakanth placed Yallappa under suspension and directed the police to take him into custody and question him.

ADVERTISEMENT