Fake Facebook accounts were created in the name of Kundapur man: HRPF

The Human Rights Protection Foundation has said Harish Bangera, a native of Beejady village, near Kundapur, who was arrested recently in Saudi Arabia for allegedly making derogatory comments about the Saudi royal family, was innocent and fake Facebook accounts in his name had been created by miscreants.

In a press release issued here on Wednesday, Ravindranath Shanbhag, president of the Human Rights Protection Foundation, said that miscreants had created a fake Facebook account in Mr. Bangera’s name at 1.35 a.m. on December 20. Mr. Bangera, who was working as an AC technician in Saudi Arabia, was arrested by the Saudi police at 4.30 p.m. on December 22 on charges of posting derogatory comments on Facebook. However, the fake account created in his name was deleted at 8.30 p.m. on the same day.

At 12.30 p.m. on December 24, a new Facebook account was created in Mr. Bangera’s name and it publicised news of Mr. Bangera’s arrest. Within a short time, even this account was deleted. All these accounts were recorded with screenshots.

Mr. Bangera was in the custody of the Saudi Arabian police when both the accounts were deleted. Dr. Shanbhag said this proves that Mr. Bangera was innocent. “This matter has been brought to the notice of both Facebook and the investigating agency,” he said.