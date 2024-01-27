ADVERTISEMENT

Fake email ID in the name of archbishop requests congregation for money

January 27, 2024 09:17 pm | Updated 09:17 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The East Division Cyber Crime Police have registered an FIR against unknown people who created an email ID in the name of the Peter Machado, the Archbishop of Bengaluru, trying to cheat the congregation for monetary gain.

Based on the complaint by Kanthraj J.A., from the administrative office of the Archbishop, the police have swung into action and trying to track down the accused.

The accused had created the ID in October last year and were sending mails to people in the congregation and the community with misleading information and also demanding money.

Many people have responded to the mail and one of them has also been cheated financially, said the police. The police have sought the details of the transaction to track down the accused.

