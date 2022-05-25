Fake ACB officer harasses Education Dept. official

The Vidhana Soudha police are on the lookout for a conman who, posing as the Deputy Superintendent of Police, Anti- Corruption Bureau, threatened to conduct a raid and demanded money.

Based on the complaint by M. Dhananjay, Under Secretary to Government, Education Department, the police have registered an FIR against the unknown man, charging him under extortion and impersonation.

In his complaint, Mr. Dhananjay told the police that the accused called his official number on Monday introducing himself as Dy.SP and informed that he is going to raid his office and residence. The accused said that the ACB has registered an FIR against him based on the complaint by DDPIs and BEOs under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

The accused dropped the names of senior ACB officials and even the Education Minister and his personal assistant. He then offered to help and advised the official to apply for medical leave and go home. He also advised him to buy a gift for the inquiry officer of the case and other senior officers in return for an official favour.

The accused asked Mr. Dhananjay to meet him at a place with the demanded money so that he could file ‘C’ report and close the case as false. Mr. Dhananjay later spoke to his colleagues who told him that the accused had called them too with the same offer.

Suspecting something fishy, Mr. Dhananjay approached the police and filed a case. The police are now trying to track down the accused based on the mobile numbers he had used to call the Under Secretary.

Similar cases of conmen posing as ACB officials approaching government officials have been seen in the recent past. The ACB have warned the officials to approach the police and file a complaint.