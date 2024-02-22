ADVERTISEMENT

Faizulla Madiwale dead

February 22, 2024 08:28 pm | Updated 08:29 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau

Faizulla Madiwale, Belagavi-based politician, industrialist and philanthropist, died on Wednesday night.

He was 65. He passed away at a private hospital after suffering a heart attack, family sources said.

He had returned from Canada after visiting his daughter, just a few days ago.

A long time leader of the Janata Parivar, he had served as JD(S) State unit general secretary for the last few years. He was a close confidant of former PM H.D. Deve Gowda and his son and former CM H.D. Kumaraswamy. Mr. Kumaraswamy is likely to attend the Namaz E Janaza prayers at the Mecca Masjid in Belagavi on Thursday noon, local leaders said.

Mr. Madiwale ran a successful industrial empire that has investments in real estate, logistics and wholesale trade. He supported several NGOs and schools and orphanages. He donated regularly to flood relief and other efforts. He was engaged in community organisations like the Anjuman E Islam local unit.

CONNECT WITH US