Fairs, shandys banned in Udupi on GP poll days

The Udupi district administration has banned jathras (temple fairs) and santhes (weekly shandys) in different parts of the district on the days of the gram panchayat polls on December 22 and 27.
An official release here said Deputy Commissioner G. Jagadeesha passed the order to this effect under the Karnataka Gram Swaraj and Panchayat Raj Act.
The banned shandys and fairs include the Uppunda weekly shandy in Byndoor taluk, Maddur weekly shandy in Brahmavara taluk, Kolalagiri weekly shandy in Uppur gram panchayat, and the Mari Jathre at Belanje village, Kuchchur gram panchayt in Hebri taluk, scheduled for December 22.
The Gangadhareshwara Temple fair and the Sri Brahmalingeshwara temple fair in Karkala taluk, and the Aryadi Sri Janardhana temple fair in Kapu taluk, scheduled for December 27, too have been banned, the release said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath