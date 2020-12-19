Fairs, shandys banned in Udupi on GP poll days

The Udupi district administration has banned jathras (temple fairs) and santhes (weekly shandys) in different parts of the district on the days of the gram panchayat polls on December 22 and 27.

An official release here said Deputy Commissioner G. Jagadeesha passed the order to this effect under the Karnataka Gram Swaraj and Panchayat Raj Act.

The banned shandys and fairs include the Uppunda weekly shandy in Byndoor taluk, Maddur weekly shandy in Brahmavara taluk, Kolalagiri weekly shandy in Uppur gram panchayat, and the Mari Jathre at Belanje village, Kuchchur gram panchayt in Hebri taluk, scheduled for December 22.

The Gangadhareshwara Temple fair and the Sri Brahmalingeshwara temple fair in Karkala taluk, and the Aryadi Sri Janardhana temple fair in Kapu taluk, scheduled for December 27, too have been banned, the release said.